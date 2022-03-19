iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 282,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,049. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.