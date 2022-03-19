BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI remained flat at $$5.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,179. The company has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.