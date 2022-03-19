Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. 396,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,742. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.