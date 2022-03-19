Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 2,427,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

