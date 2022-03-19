Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post $26.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $22.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. 438,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,470. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,271 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.