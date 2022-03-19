Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

