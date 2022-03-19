Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

