Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,998,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

