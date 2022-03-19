Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 582,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,825. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

