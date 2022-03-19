Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,503,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,778. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

