Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,080 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $157,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,782,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,971. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

