Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. 1,410,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

