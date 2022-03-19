$565.00 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post sales of $565.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.30 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $447.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.64. 840,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

