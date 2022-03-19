Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. QCR has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $889.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

