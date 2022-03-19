Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.50). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOSE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

