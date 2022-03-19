Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $31.61 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $31.61 or 0.00075176 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $553.63 million and $14.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00422206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00099583 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

