Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 403,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,578. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

