Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. 306,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.