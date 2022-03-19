Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 109,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

