Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. 2,587,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,463. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

