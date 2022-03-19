Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Hubbell worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Hubbell by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 184,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

