Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 51,528 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.12. 1,438,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

