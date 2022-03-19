Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $109.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.09 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $105.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $456.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

