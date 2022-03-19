Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00009214 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $92.85 million and $2.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,542 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

