Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Hegic has a total market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

