Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. 3,625,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

