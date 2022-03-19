$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to report $15.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 billion and the highest is $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,416,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

