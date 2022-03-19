$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.66. Timken has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

