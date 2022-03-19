RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 13,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.