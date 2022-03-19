S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.94. 2,833,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,385. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

