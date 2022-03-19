Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.