Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 639,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,530. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

