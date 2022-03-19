AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,183. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

