Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 967 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Eagle Materials worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.77. 1,042,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

