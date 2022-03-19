Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. 18,323,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

