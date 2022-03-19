Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. 767,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $781 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,193 shares of company stock worth $734,714. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.