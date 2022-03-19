Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0290

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00270366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001331 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

