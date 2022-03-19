Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,048,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

