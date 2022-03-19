$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to report sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,382. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

