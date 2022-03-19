Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to announce $540.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.80 million to $540.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $568.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.