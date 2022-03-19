Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,768 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after buying an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 174.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.