Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,101 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.24. 7,579,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

