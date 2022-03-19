Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.87. 3,068,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,276. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

