Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000,550 shares of company stock worth $4,758,846 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.