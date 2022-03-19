$602.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will report $602.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.56 million. Azul posted sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,573. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

