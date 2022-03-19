MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

