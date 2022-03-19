Kusama Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $95.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.02 or 0.00350024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.91 or 0.07032587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,906.08 or 0.99768875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041559 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

