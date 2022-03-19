Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,020 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $72,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. 2,589,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

