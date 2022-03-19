Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $87,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,430. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

