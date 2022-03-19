Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

LSI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. 1,116,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,323. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,302,270. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

